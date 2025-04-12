Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

CL opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

