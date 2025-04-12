Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

