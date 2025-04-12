Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

