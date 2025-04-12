Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 102,940 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

