Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 21,653,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 9,052,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Seeing Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £112.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 1,170,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,256.54). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

