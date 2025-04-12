ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $785.78 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $875.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $973.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.