Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Scotiabank

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.05 on Friday. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after buying an additional 408,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,705 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

