Shelton Capital Management Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

