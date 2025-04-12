Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $160.73 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

