Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 519,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.