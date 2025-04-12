Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$114.10 and last traded at C$114.96. 1,775,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,336,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$129.09.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$148.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$143.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total transaction of C$63,261.55. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$58,318.61. Insiders sold 60,853 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,275 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

