Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $168.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.39.

NYSE SPG opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

