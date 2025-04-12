Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 451,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 299,734 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $27.84.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 104,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,348,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

