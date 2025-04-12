Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 451,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 299,734 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $27.84.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
