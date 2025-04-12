Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE SW opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

