Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, and Shell are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that focus on the production, installation, or management of solar energy systems, including manufacturers of solar panels, inverters, and related components. Investors in these stocks are typically seeking exposure to the renewable energy sector, which benefits from growing global demand for clean energy and supportive government initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,286,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,753,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.12. The stock has a market cap of $803.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $523.91. 3,066,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $10.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.73. 1,562,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,743. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.19.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795,258. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 5,786,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,803. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24.

