Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62,800 shares traded.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.