Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 213565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Trading Up 16.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -6.76.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

