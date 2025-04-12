SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.43 and last traded at $291.86, with a volume of 8441079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

