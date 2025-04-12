Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.