SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.09. 35,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 25,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of 199.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,410.56. This represents a 5.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,975 shares of company stock valued at $174,689 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

