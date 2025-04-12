Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

