Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 70.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

