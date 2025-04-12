STERIS’s (STE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

