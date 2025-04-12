Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 811 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT by 437.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

CXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

