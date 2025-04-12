Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,699 shares of company stock worth $91,780,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.

Workday Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $226.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.81. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

