Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,382 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 332,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,117,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 38,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

