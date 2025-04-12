Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,617,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.