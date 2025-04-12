Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 742.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

