Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.82.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

