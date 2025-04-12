Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 52,782 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,782 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,798,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 343,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

