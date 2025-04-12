Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $143.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 1.5 %

MTZ opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,730,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.