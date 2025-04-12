Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRKS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.