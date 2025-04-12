Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ONON has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ON stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. ON has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

