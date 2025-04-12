Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9,033.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

