Stifel Nicolaus Lowers VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $28.00

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.14% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Get VF alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VF

VF Price Performance

Shares of VF stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. VF has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.