Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 144685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.