Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 144685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 99,842.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,706,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,685.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

