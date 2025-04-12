Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 45150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

