STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.23 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 46,905 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.
STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.
STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.
