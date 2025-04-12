Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 865,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

SGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

