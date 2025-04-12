Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 797,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 627,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

