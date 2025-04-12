Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BNP Paribas

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Swisscom Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

