Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $36.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,428 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 1,401,016 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,859 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.28. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

