Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.15 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 88.16 ($1.15). 11,893,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average session volume of 885,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current year.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

