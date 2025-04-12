Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

