Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 682,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $255.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

