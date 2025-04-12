Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $255.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
