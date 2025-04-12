Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,725.50 ($22.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,622 ($21.23). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,664 ($21.78), with a volume of 5,632,285 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

