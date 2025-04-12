Telecom Stocks To Consider – April 12th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing services such as telephone, internet, and data transmission. They are subject to regulatory changes, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demand, which can influence their market performance and growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,350,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $785.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day moving average of $973.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,601. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $184.79.

