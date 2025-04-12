Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $190,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

