Tesco (LON:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 323.67 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.65. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.50 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398.10 ($5.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Tesco

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($170,680.63). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $27,921,384. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

