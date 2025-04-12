The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 108,447 shares trading hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.